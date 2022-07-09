Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,024 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brickley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,150,000.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average of $98.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

