Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,545 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,850 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $147.99 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

