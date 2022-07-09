Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $242,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $105.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day moving average is $115.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.