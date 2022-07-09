Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 695 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,933,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after buying an additional 144,561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,921,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,815,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,166,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after buying an additional 30,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTLC opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47.

