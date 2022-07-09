Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $17.08 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after acquiring an additional 580,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after acquiring an additional 406,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $6,105,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,480,476 shares in the company, valued at $405,288,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 481,021 shares valued at $25,936,220. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $96.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.