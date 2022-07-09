Grandview Asset Management LLC Invests $237,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,946.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 118,160 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 114,281 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 23,343 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $86.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.67.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

