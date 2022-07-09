Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,355 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 169,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after buying an additional 45,432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,767,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 115,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.