Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Increased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $72.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,754,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $60,969,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on K shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

