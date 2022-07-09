3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.43.

3M stock opened at $128.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

