Union Heritage Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Union Heritage Capital LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.2% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $518.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $492.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

