Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE CB opened at $193.07 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $159.47 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.49.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.14.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.