S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $865,000. Tobam purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 348.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $352.48 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.55.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.71.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

