The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $130.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.77. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

