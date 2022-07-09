185,684 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 185,684 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $673,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.89) to GBX 2,779 ($33.65) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,607.00.

SHEL stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.54 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

