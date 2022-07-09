Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,352,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $257,771,000 after buying an additional 141,612 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW opened at $524.22 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.97.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.66.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $420,096,261. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

