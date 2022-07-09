Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,078 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 448.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

