T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.31% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period.

TDVG opened at $30.28 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $35.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42.

