Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,315 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 210.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $171.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.86. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

