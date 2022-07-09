EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $263,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,858,636.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Crocs stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

