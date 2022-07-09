EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,010 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Eventbrite stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $22.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.