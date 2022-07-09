EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases Shares of 49,671 Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,103 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,138,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,975,000 after purchasing an additional 243,565 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,960 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 61.7% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,252,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,055,000 after purchasing an additional 859,274 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,572,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,803,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.02. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $176.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $46.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.26% and a negative net margin of 324.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

