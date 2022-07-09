Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $214.08 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.19.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.24.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

