Avestar Capital LLC Sells 459 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $358.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.27. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $326.70 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

