Avestar Capital LLC Has $604,000 Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 138.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,344,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,284 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,723,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,706,000 after acquiring an additional 50,984 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,739,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after acquiring an additional 212,492 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

