Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,492,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 1,725.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.25. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

