46,308 Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Envista by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 6.1% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 5.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Envista by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Envista by 1.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of NVST opened at $39.07 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

