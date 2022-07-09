Avestar Capital LLC Sells 2,409 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,594 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $179.83 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.82.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.