Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Lithia Motors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lithia Motors by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.00%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.83.
About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
