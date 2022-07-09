Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Lithia Motors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lithia Motors by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock opened at $281.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.65. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.56 and a 12-month high of $387.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.83.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.