Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,456 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

