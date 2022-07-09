EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.98.

META stock opened at $170.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.12 and its 200 day moving average is $226.43.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

