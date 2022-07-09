Avestar Capital LLC Invests $600,000 in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,902,000 after purchasing an additional 110,127 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 320,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 110,784 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:FINX opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $53.07.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X FinTech ETF (FINX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.