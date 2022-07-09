EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OAS opened at $109.30 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous dividend of $2.94. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.64%.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.