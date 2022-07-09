Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,755 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.47% of DouYu International worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 2,111.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,549 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 754,651 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,209,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 469,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 289,195 shares during the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $1.31 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $283.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

