Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Agree Realty worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 82,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Shares of ADC opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.62. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.87%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

