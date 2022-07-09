Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 11,863 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 710.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $420.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

