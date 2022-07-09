Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

AVA opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $448.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.01 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

