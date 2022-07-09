Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,419 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $223,388,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Etsy by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after purchasing an additional 577,075 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Etsy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after purchasing an additional 428,777 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $90,003,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,716,000 after purchasing an additional 329,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $2,429,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,969,473.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,338 shares of company stock worth $11,056,784. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $88.75 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.27.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Etsy from $175.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

