1,363 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Matson by 5,981.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,447 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,136,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Matson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,005,000 after purchasing an additional 77,288 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 75,531 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,482,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MATX stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average of $92.06.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 28.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 4.31%.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $28,455.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $34,079.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at $650,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,983 shares of company stock worth $1,971,371 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

