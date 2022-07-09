Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Nucor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Nucor by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

Nucor stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.38. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

