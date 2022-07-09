Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Radian Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,540,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Radian Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,132,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Radian Group by 80.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDN stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Radian Group Profile (Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.