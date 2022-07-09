Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Holdings Raised by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 694.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 181,121 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $22,136,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth about $9,523,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Landstar System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

