Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 683 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $480.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.87.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

