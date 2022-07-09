Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,433,000 after acquiring an additional 53,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after purchasing an additional 99,285 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after purchasing an additional 233,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $449,778,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.04.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $657.88 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $621.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $659.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

