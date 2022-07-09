Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,501 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.27. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

