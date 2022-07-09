Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after acquiring an additional 135,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,316,576,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $802,178,000 after acquiring an additional 91,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Shares of SHW opened at $238.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

