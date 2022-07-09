Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of AON by 71.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.98.

Shares of AON stock opened at $274.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.18 and its 200 day moving average is $289.02. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

