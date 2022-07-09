Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $59.05 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,416 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of DuPont de Nemours worth $59,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,593 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after buying an additional 4,423,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after buying an additional 784,566 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,388,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2,155.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,541,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Shares of DD stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

