Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 38,514 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,514 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $61,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,003,000 after acquiring an additional 478,553 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,276,000 after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.61.

VRTX opened at $294.29 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $295.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.98 and a 200-day moving average of $252.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $539,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,140. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

