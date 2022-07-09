Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,616 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $139.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.51.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

