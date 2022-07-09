Palladium Partners LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $162.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.31.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.